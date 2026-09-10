Corps of Engineers’ Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Trishul flagged off

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 6 Sep: A mountaineering expedition to Mount Trishul (7,120 metres/ 23,360 feet) by the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers was ceremonially flagged off from the Bengal Engineer Group & Centre, Roorkee, on Saturday, marking the beginning of a challenging endeavour to scale one of the formidable peaks of the Garhwal Himalayas.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by senior military leadership, including Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, Lt Gen Vikas Rohella, Engineer-in-Chief, Lt Gen SS Dahiya, Colonel Commandant, Bengal Sappers & Military Survey. Several veteran officers of the Corps of Engineers, distinguished for their accomplishments in mountaineering, also graced the occasion and interacted with the expedition team.

Mount Trishul, rising to an elevation of 7,120 metres (23,360 feet) in the Garhwal Himalayas, presents a demanding combination of extreme altitude, technical terrain and unpredictable weather conditions. The expedition will test the team’s physical endurance, technical proficiency, mental resilience and ability to operate effectively in a challenging high-altitude environment.

The expedition team, comprising experienced Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks, has undergone rigorous preparation for the mission, including high-altitude acclimatisation, intensive physical conditioning and specialised training in mountaineering techniques. Extensive planning has also been undertaken to address the technical and logistical challenges associated with the ascent.

The ceremony commenced with a comprehensive presentation and operational briefing by the Expedition Team Leader. The briefing covered the proposed itinerary, climbing and assault routes, safety protocols and administrative arrangements for negotiating the difficult terrain and rapidly changing weather conditions of the Himalayas.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta commended the expedition team for its high standards of physical fitness, mental resilience and esprit de corps. He highlighted the rich legacy of adventure and mountaineering achievements of the Sappers and underscored the importance of such expeditions in developing leadership, endurance, discipline, teamwork and calculated risk-taking, qualities that contribute significantly to military readiness, particularly in high-altitude environments.

The ceremony culminated with the ceremonial Expedition Flag being handed over to the Team Leader, formally flagging off the team for its journey towards the base camp and the subsequent ascent of Mount Trishul.