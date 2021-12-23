Corruption was at record level in Harish Rawat Govt: Subodh Uniyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Lansdowne, 22 Dec: Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal targeted veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat while addressing a public rally during the BJP’s Sankalp Yatra at Lansdowne, today. It is believed that his attack on Harish Rawat was in response to the latter’s allegations of massive corruption in the Dhami Government levelled yesterday.

Uniyal today was quite aggressive against Harish Rawat and claimed that corruption was at record levels in Uttarakhand during the rule of Harish Rawat as Chief Minister. On this occasion, he also called upon the people of the area to re-elect the sensitive BJP government and ensure fair governance and rapid development.

The Sankalp Yatra of the BJP reached Lansdowne, today, and was given a grand welcome by the locals, especially party workers and supporters. Addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk, Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal accused the former Chief Minister, Harish Rawat, of having been hand in glove with the liquor and mining mafia. He said that Harish Rawat’s government had created a record of corruption in the state. He also stated that some Congress leaders were tired of this and had switched over to the BJP. Uniyal claimed that, during the past five years, the state had seen positive impact of the double engine government and rapid development in infrastructure. He added that the state had received unprecedented level of financial aid from the Centre for various projects and schemes. Counting the achievements of the BJP government, he called upon the people to make BJP victorious in the elections, once again, so that the pro-people and people-centric governance could continue in Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, senior Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj was present and also addressed the rally. Maharaj said that due to the double engine government of the BJP, the railway line from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag, the work on all weather roads to the Char Dhams were on the verge of becoming a reality. He said that the BJP government in the state had done unprecedented work in the field of employment generation.

State Mahila Morcha President and MLA Ritu Khanduri said that due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the self-respect of women had been strengthened and protected. The Modi Government had ensured construction of toilets in every household and LPG connections in every home. Even the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was being constructed in a grand manner. The country was progressing well under the BJP Government.

Lansdowne MLA Dalip Singh Rawat said that roads and bridges worth Rs 250 crore had been constructed in his constituency and that BJP had given a new impetus to development in every area including electricity and water.

Today’s Sankalp Yatra was jointly coordinated by Jagmohan Singh Rawat and Jang Bahadur Singh Rawat. On this occasion, BJP District President Sampat Singh Rawat, Jayharikhal Mandal President Kiran Bounthiyal, State Executive Members Bhuvneshwar Khandelwal, Pankaj Rawat, Suryadev Shah, Rakesh Devrani, Vinod Juyal were among those present.