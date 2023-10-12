Country progressing rapidly under Modi: Shivraj Chouhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 11 Oct: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan was today in Rishikesh. He had arrived in Dehradun on Monday and then he reached Rishikesh. Speaking informally with media persons here, today, Chouhan claimed that the nation is progressing rapidly with the grand vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed that, at present, there is no alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the development and welfare of the nation as well as in Madhya Pradesh. Chauhan said that he is returning from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand with the blessings of Mother Ganga and the sages and, after returning to MP, he will start his election campaign from Bhopal that very evening.

State Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal welcomed him at Dehradun Airport on Monday evening. Later, he reached Hotel Anand Kashi located on Badrinath Marg, about 25 kilometres from Rishikesh where he spent the night. Yesterday, he had a quiet day spent in meditation in solitude at the hotel and on the banks of River Ganga.

This morning, he reached Parmarth Niketan located in Swargashram along with his wife, Sadhna Singh, sons Kunal Singh and Kartik Singh Chouhan. On his arrival at Parmarth Niketan, the Rishi Kumars of the Gurukul welcomed him with flower showers and invocations. Chouhan also called on Parmarth Niketan Chief Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj and sought his blessings. After spending about an hour at the Parmarth Niketan, he left for Haridwar.

Before leaving for Haridwar, while talking to the media, the MP CM reminded that he comes to Uttarakhand every year to seek the blessings of sages and Mother Ganga. He said that the blessings of sages inspire people to follow the right path. This time, also, he has come here to seek the blessings of Devbhoomi after the notification of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. He said that he will start his election campaign on behalf of the BJP from Bhopal. He also claimed that BJP had a clear advantage over the opposition parties because of the development undertaken by the BJP Government during the past several years.