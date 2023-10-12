Modi to offer prayers at Parvati Kund & Jageshwar Temple today

“PM’s visit will initiate projects worth Rs 4,200 Crs”

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Uttarakhand tomorrow morning for a one day tour of Kumaon region. The Prime Minister will reach Jolingkong in Pithoragarh district at around 8.30 a.m., where he will offer prayers and have darshan at Parvati Kund. The Prime Minister will also seek blessings at the holy Adi-Kailash on the occasion. This place is known for its natural beauty as well as spirituality.

As per the schedule issued, Modi will reach Gunji village in Pithoragarh district at around 9.30 a.m., and interact with the local people. He will also see an exhibition based on local art and products. He will interact with Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will later reach Jageshwar Temple in District Almora around noon, where he will perform puja and have darshan. Jageshwar Dham, which is situated at an altitude of about 6200 feet, has 224 stone temples.

After this, the Prime Minister will reach Pithoragarh again at around 2:30 p.m., where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth about Rs 4200 crores related to areas like rural development, roads, electricity, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management.

The projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow include 76 rural roads and 25 bridges constructed in rural areas under PMGSY; 15 buildings of BDO offices in 9 districts; upgradation of three roads constructed under Central Road Fund, namely Kausani Bageshwar Road, Dhari-Dauba-Girichhina Road and Nagla-Kichha Road; upgradation of two National Highways, namely Almora Petshal – Panuwanula – Danya (NH 309B) and Tanakpur – Chalthi (NH 125); three projects related to drinking water (38 pumping drinking water schemes, 419 gravity based water supply schemes and three tube well based water supply schemes); the Tharkot Artificial Lake in Pithoragarh; 132 KV Pithoragarh-Lohaghat (Champawat) power transmission line; 39 bridges in Uttarakhand, and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) building constructed in Dehradun under the World Bank-funded Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Project.

In addition, Modi will also lay foundation stones for various projects that include a scheme for construction of 21,398 poly-houses for increasing the production of flowers and vegetables and improving their quality; a scheme for the intensive cultivation of apple trees; five projects for National Highway Road upgradation; upgradation of State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun for prevention of landslides in Balinala, Nainital, and improvement in fire, health and other forest related infrastructure; development of hostels and computer labs in 20 model degree colleges across the state; 100-bed sub-district hospital at Someshwar, Almora; 50-bed hospital block in Champawat; the Haldwani Stadium, Astroturf Hockey Ground in Nainital, Velodrome Stadium in Rudrapur; Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission Scheme for development of temple infrastructure including Jageshwar Dham (Almora), Haat Kalika (Pithoragarh) and Naina Devi (Nainital) temples and construction of 33/11 KV sub-station in Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar, etc.