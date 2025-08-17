CS hoists national flag at Secretariat, reaffirms commitment to ‘Viksit Uttarakhand’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan unfurled the national flag at the Secretariat yesterday on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day. Extending his greetings to the Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, officers, employees of the Secretariat Administration, and the children present at the event, he paid homage to the known and unknown freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country’s independence. The CS noted that the day serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifice, courage, and unwavering dedication of countless patriots who have gifted the nation its freedom.

Addressing the gathering, Bardhan emphasised that Uttarakhand is steadfastly working towards the national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, which is not merely a vision but a collective mission. He stated that with the active participation of citizens, especially women and youth, the state is progressing rapidly towards becoming one of the leading states in the country. He highlighted that Uttarakhand has achieved several milestones in recent years, reflecting its growing strength and resilience.

The CS also stressed on the need to align with the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047 and called for concerted efforts to transform Uttarakhand into a manufacturing hub, a skill development centre, an ‘Ayush Pradesh’, and a global tourism destination. He stressed that the livelihood of the state can be significantly enhanced through the promotion of hill crops, coarse grains, and indigenous products, and that empowering small and marginal farmers is essential for inclusive development. He also called for governance reforms and administrative improvements, beginning from the Secretariat and extending to the districts, especially in the light of increasing natural disasters. A campaign for capacity building in governance and administration was deemed necessary to meet emerging challenges.

Bardhan also observed that the state has developed the ‘PM Gati Shakti Portal (State)’ for online monitoring and evaluation. Programmes such as the Capital Assistance Scheme, Missing Link Scheme, Dashboard, CM Conclave PMG, Pragati, e-Samiksha, e-Ankalan, and Chief Minister’s announcements are being regularly reviewed. He noted that the Housing Department’s online application system app has been nominated as a ‘Best Practice’ by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India. Under the ‘Vibrant Village’ programme, 51 villages from Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts have been selected for comprehensive development.

He further stated that the ‘Apuni Sarkar’ portal has been recognised nationally as a ‘Best Practice’ in service delivery. A ‘Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority’ has been constituted to ensure sustainable water conservation through identification, discharge enhancement, and monitoring of natural water sources. He expressed satisfaction over the success of initiatives like ‘House of Himalayas’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ in promoting rural and economic development.

The CS reminded all present that the Secretariat is the nucleus of the administrative system, shaping policies and determining the trajectory of state and national development. He urged officers to discharge their duties with integrity, transparency, and dedication, emphasising that their decisions directly impact the lives of citizens. He further called for collective efforts to ensure the success of welfare schemes of both Central and State Governments, noting that India is making remarkable progress not only in economic and technological domains but also in social inclusion, education, and environmental protection.

Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, L Fanai and R Meenakshi Sundaram, all the Secretaries along with other senior officials and staff of the Secretariat Administration, were present on the occasion.