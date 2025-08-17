U’khand will forever remain indebted to Vajpayee: Mahendra Bhatt

BJP remembers Vajpayee’s legacy on death anniversary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Aug: BJP leaders from the state today offered tributes to Bharat Ratna awardee and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Addressing the party workers on the occasion, state party president and Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt, emphasised Vajpayee’s contributions. Bhatt also stressed that the people of Devbhoomi would forever remain indebted to him for his invaluable role from the creation of Uttarakhand as a separate State to its comprehensive development. At the party headquarters, former Chief Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal and BJP’s State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar were among those who paid their tributes to Vajpayee. they recalled Vajpayee’s life and achievements on this occasion.

State media in-charge, BJP, Manveer Chauhan shared that the party units across the State conducted various tribute programmes and thought sessions in remembrance of the nationalist thinker and guiding force of the BJP. He added that a symposium was organised at the party headquarters here today which witnessed the participation of legislators, office bearers, and senior party workers.

Addressing the gathering, Mahendra Bhatt, on behalf of the party workers and the people of Uttarakhand, paid rich tributes to Vajpayee. He stated that though the statehood movement had been ongoing for a long time, it was Vajpayee who, during a public meeting in Dehradun, had assured the people that his government would form Uttarakhand, and the entire state placed complete trust in his promise. True to his words, Vajpayee fulfilled the commitment despite adverse circumstances and the absence of a majority. Every worker and resident of the state will remain eternally grateful for his priceless contribution. As Prime Minister, Vajpayee consistently prioritised the development of Uttarakhand, provided an industrial package, and ensured that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana benefitted even the most remote hill villages. Bhatt called upon all workers to imbibe Vajpayee’s ideals and life lessons in their political and social conduct.

Former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank observed that the nation, especially the people of Uttarakhand, would always remember Vajpayee’s immense contributions. He said that had Vajpayee not been Prime Minister, it could not be stated with certainty that Uttarakhand would have been created as a separate state. Recalling the decade of the eighties, Nishank also shared memories of Vajpayee’s tours in the hills, when he acknowledged the injustices faced by the region and assured the people that he would deliver justice if and when he came to power, a promise he faithfully kept.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat described Vajpayee as a towering personality respected by both ruling and opposition parties. Referring to the Pokhran nuclear tests, Rawat reminded that these tests were delayed for a long time due to lack of political will, but Vajpayee, driven by his firm principles, conducted the tests despite international pressure. Rawat added that Vajpayee’s magnanimity, visionary outlook, moral conduct, and principled approach to governance would continue to inspire generations to come.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal noted that Vajpayee nurtured many capable and committed workers, many of whom went on to lead in different fields. He recalled how Vajpayee allowed his government to fall by a single vote rather than compromise on his principles and noted that this was an exemplary act of political probity which is still admired by adversaries. Bansal further commented that the developmental works initiated under Vajpayee, which paused in 2004, are now being furthered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking the work to greater heights.

State general secretary (organisation) Ajaey Kumar remarked that Vajpayee not only played a pivotal role in nation-building but also in shaping leadership in theparty. He urged everyone to internalise Vajpayee’s thoughts and principles while striving for a developed India.

MLA Khajan Das, state party treasurer Puneet Mittal, Subhash Barthwal, Anil Goyal, Aditya Kumar and several others also spoke on the occasion. Also present included state vice president Mukesh Kohli, state minister Aditya Chauhan, Meera Raturi, state office secretary Kustubhanand Joshi, state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, office-bearer Shyam Agrawal, Shadab Shams, Mufti Shamoon Kazmi, and a large number of party officials and workers.