CS holds meet on Kisan Credit Cards

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sept: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu held a meeting regarding Kisan Credit Cards and directed the officers to make all possible efforts to benefit more farmers from the scheme.

The Chief Secretary directed nodal officers to be appointed in each gram panchayat and make available manpower to the DMs from Revenue, Village Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperative, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Departments to achieve the set target. District and tehsil wise information of all farmers also needed to be available on the PM Kisan Portal.

While directing that the farmers be made aware about credit cards, he said that targets should be set for departments, banks and field staff at the village level for making Kisan Credit Cards. The application process of the farmers at the bank level should be completed and active partnership of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies and Cooperative Societies ensured.

It was stated that, under the scheme, loans up to Rs 3 lakhs are made available to farmers for 3 to 5 years at a low interest rate. Beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi can also take advantage as processing, documentation, inspection and service charges are not levied in this plan.

On this occasion, along with Secretary BVRC Purushottam, high officials of other related departments were also present.