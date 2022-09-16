Minister Ganesh Joshi interacts with Agriculture Dept officials

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sept: Under the ‘Seva Pakhwada’, programmes are being organised across the state by the Rural Development, Agriculture and Horticulture Department.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi interacted today with department officials at his camp office and issued directions on coordinated action on making the programme successful. Various programmes, including Kisan Melas, agricultural equipment distribution to differently-abled farmers, employment fair, cleanliness campaign, tree plantation are to be organised. On 21 September, Ganesh Joshi will participate in the Gram Gaurav Samman programme in Kashipur.

Present on this occasion were Secretary, Agriculture, BVRC Purushottam, Additional Secretary, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Director, Agriculture, Gaurishankar, KC Pathak and other departmental officers.