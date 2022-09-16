Order granting mandate of Group C posts to Public Service Commission issued

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Competitive examinations for 23 different recruitments to various state government departments will now be conducted by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. Earlier, recruitments on these Group C posts were within the jurisdiction of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC). However, a fresh order issued today by Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, Shailesh Bagoli has shifted the recruitment on these posts to the State Public Service Commission. It may be recalled that the decision comes in the wake of scams related to several recruitments done by UKSSSC which are now under investigation by the STF. In most such recruitments, disclosure revealed leakage of question papers related to various examinations conducted by UKSSSC.

Following these disclosures, the government has claimed that concrete steps are being taken by the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure transparency and fair tests in all future recruitments and to ensure punishment of those guilty of irregularities. In this connection, the cabinet had earlier decided to get the upcoming examinations to be conducted by the Public Service Commission instead of the UKSSSC, which was under process to conduct the examinations on Group C posts.

Recruitments in 23 categories are upcoming in this regard. Some of the posts include revenue sub-inspectors/ accountants, guards, environmental supervisor / laboratory assistants in departments or public sector units, cartographers / surveyors, Forest Guards, Junior Engineers, Police Constables/SRB/Fire personnel, Sub Inspectors in Police/Fire Fighting Second Officer, Graduate level posts in Agriculture/Animal Husbandry/Horticulture, Cooperative Supervisors, Sugarcane Supervisor/Milk Supervisors, Assistant Accountant/Account Inspectors , Junior Assistant, Personal Assistants, Assistant Accountants, Administrators, Police Rankers, Driving Instructors, Fisheries Inspectors, Chief Constables/Telecom Police, Scalers (Forest Department), etc.