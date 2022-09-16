CBI arrests 2 officials of Garhi Cantonment Board

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested two officers of the Dehradun Cantonment Board, Garhi, on charges of demanding bribe. Both the employees had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 in lieu of approving a map for construction of a house in the Cantonment area. Based on the complaint, CBI arrested LDC Raman Kumar Aggarwal, working in the Cantt Board and, later, based on information revealed by Aggarwal, Cantonment Office Superintendent Shailendra Kumar was also detained by the CBI.

CBI Public Relations Officer RK Gaur reported that Ved Prakash Gupta, a resident of Premnagar, had filed a complaint that clerk Raman Agrawal and clerk Shailendra Kumar of Cantt Board had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from him against approval of a map for construction of his building.

On his complaint, the team reached the Cantt Board office at around 1:30 p.m. today and started scrutinising the documents. When the CBI team reached the Cantt, there was a stir among the employees and officers. The team arrested both the employees after several hours of interrogation.