Modi’s leadership has inspired whole of India: Dhami

CM greets Prime Minister Modi on his birthday

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Sep: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended warm wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on his birthday. It may be recalled that Modi too had extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Dhami whose birthday is today. Modi’s birthday is tomorrow.

Describing Prime Minister Modi as efficient administrator and a person of very strong will and dynamic personality, Dhami claimed that the whole credit for the positive and powerful image and identity of India that has been created in the world at present ought to go to the charismatic personality of Modi. The dream of making India a developed nation is also being realised under Modi’s leadership.

Dhami said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, every work in the interest of the country has become possible which earlier was thought to be not possible. It was the result of the determination power of the Prime Minister that Jammu & Kashmir got freedom from Article 370 and 35A and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are now writing a new script of development by joining the mainstream of the country. In tune with the faith of crores of people of the country, the foundation stone of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has been laid by Modi. Many historic decisions have been taken by Prime Minister Modi in the interest of the country, which no one could have imagined earlier.

Dhami asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an example of how good leadership could run the country systematically through proper guidance.

The country is progressing rapidly in every field under the leadership of Modi. It took 15 years to manufacture polio vaccine in the country, whereas under the leadership of Modi, the nation’s scientists prepared two vaccines of corona within a year. A great campaign of vaccination had been carried out in India during the Covid pandemic. More than 200 crore Covid vaccines were administered in India. The cultural tradition of India has always been that of ‘Sarve Bhavantuh Sukhinah’. In line with this tradition, during Covid, India distributed more than 200 million Covid vaccines to other countries. The world’s largest health scheme Ayushman Bharat scheme was being run in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister. Distribution of free food-grain was arranged in the country during the pandemic to ensure that no one in the country slept hungry.

The Chief Minister said that after Narendra Modi became the PM, hope, faith and new energy had been infused in the country and the countrymen. India’s prestige, respect and self-respect had increased at the global level. A new work culture was visible in the country. In these eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India had become a prosperous, powerful and harmonious country as well as a global leader.

Dhami said that new dimensions of development had been established in Uttarakhand with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the cooperation of the Union Government. Various projects worth about 1.5 lakh crore rupees had been approved by the union government for the state. He also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for projects like Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project, Chardham Road Project, All Weather Road, Kedarnath Dham Reconstruction, Bharatmala Project, Jamrani Multipurpose Project, Namami Gange, Dehradun Smart City and for the approval of many central institutions in the state.

Chief Minister Dhami said that Prime Minister Modi has deep reverence and faith in Lord Kedarnath. Along with the reconstruction of Kedarnath, the work on the Badrinath reconstruction plans is also in progress. Dhami has prayed to Lord Badri Vishal and Kedarnath for the long life of Modi.