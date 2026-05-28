Cultural Extravaganza 2026 celebrated at St Joseph’s Academy

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 May: The much-awaited St Joseph’s Academy Cultural Extravaganza 2026, held from 22 to 26 May, concluded on a magnificent note, leaving behind cherished memories, thunderous applause, and a spirit of celebration that resonated throughout the school campus. The four-day cultural fiesta proved to be an extraordinary showcase of talent, creativity, discipline, and teamwork, reflecting the vibrant cultural ethos of the institution.

The event witnessed a spectacular array of performances ranging from mesmerising dances, soulful musical renditions, theatrical presentations, and instrumental performances to captivating folk and contemporary acts. Every presentation narrated a unique story through rhythm, expression, movement, and music, enthralling the audience and earning immense appreciation from all present.

The participants dazzled the stage with their confidence, grace, and colourful costumes that added splendour and vibrancy to the entire atmosphere. The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by the students transformed the event into a true celebration of art and culture. The audience remained spellbound throughout, cheering wholeheartedly for every performance and appreciating the tireless efforts of the young performers.

The Cultural Extravaganza also highlighted the values of unity, healthy competition, sportsmanship, and collaboration among the students. Days of rigorous practice, meticulous planning, and collective teamwork culminated in a flawless execution of the programme. The unwavering support and guidance of the teachers, coordinators, and organisers played a pivotal role in making the event a grand success.

The final day culminated in great excitement with the announcement of the overall House positions. The event concluded with the Principal’s address followed by a heartfelt Vote of Thanks proposed by the School’s Head Boy and Head Girl.

The House standings were declared as follows: Donovan House – First Place; Dooley House – Second Place; Duffy House – Third Place; Bergin House – Fourth Place.

The Cultural Extravaganza 2026 not only celebrated artistic excellence but also fostered confidence, creativity, and camaraderie among students.