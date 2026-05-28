SSB Orientation Prog held at Sainik School Ghorakhal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 May: An inspiring SSB (Services Selection Board) orientation programme was organised for cadets of classes 10, 11 and 12 at the Ratandeep Auditorium of Sainik School Ghorakhal today. The keynote speaker was Sena Medal awardee Colonel Vikram Singh, Commanding Officer, 252 CEDU, who guided the cadets with his military experience and in-depth knowledge of personality development.

In his address, Colonel Vikram Singh placed special emphasis on personality grooming of the cadets, saying that becoming a successful military officer requires not only academic excellence but also discipline, leadership skills, self-confidence, honesty, decision-making ability, and the development of moral values. He inspired the cadets to become excellent officers as well as responsible and ideal citizens of the nation.

During the programme, special attention was paid to developing Officer Like Qualities (OLQs) such as leadership, team spirit, effective communication, a positive attitude, mental toughness, and a sense of responsibility. Colonel Vikram Singh provided insight into the various aspects of the SSB selection process and practical tips for cadets to help them achieve success in the defense services in the future.

The school’s Principal, Group Captain Madhu Sengar, was also present on the occasion. She commended Colonel Vikram Singh’s efforts and his positive approach to the cadets’ personality development, saying that such guidance programs are extremely helpful in developing students’ self-confidence and leadership skills.

At the end of the programme, the Chief Guest was honored by the school with a memento. The cadets learned valuable lessons from this inspiring session and resolved to become capable military officers and responsible citizens in the future.