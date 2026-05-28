HC permits Eid namaz at Flats Ground in Nainital

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 27 May: The Uttarakhand High Court has permitted Eid-ul-Zuha prayers at the Flats Ground in Nainital city, ending the uncertainty over the venue. Justice Pankaj Purohit, hearing a petition filed by Anjuman-e-Islamia, Nainital, granted permission for namaz to be held between 9 and 10 a.m. At the same time, he also directed the police and local administration to ensure peace and security during the prayers.

Earlier, the district administration had prohibited Eid prayers at the District Sports Association ground, appealing to the Muslim community to offer namaz in mosques, homes or private establishments. This had led to confusion, with the DSA secretary initially indicating approval but later withdrawing it, leaving the final decision to the district authorities. On 26 May, District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal had issued a clarification that no prayers or activities would be allowed at the sports ground and he had urged the people to conduct namaz peacefully at designated places.

Following this order, Anjuman-e-Islamia approached the High Court, which today allowed the prayers at the Flats Ground. The court also instructed the administration to make adequate arrangements so that the namaz is conducted in a peaceful and harmonious manner. The decision has brought relief to the Muslim community, which had been pressing for permission to hold the traditional congregational prayers at the venue as in previous years.