35 employees receive permanent appointments at Garhwal University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 27 May: In the first phase, 35 employees were granted permanent appointments at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, here, today. Garhwal University Vice Chancellor Prof Shriprakash Singh distributed appointment letters to 35 employees, including Group C employees and drivers. The employees were seen beaming with joy upon receiving their appointment letters. It should be noted that 147 daily-wage and fixed-pay employees have received permanent appointments at Garhwal University. In a case pending in the High Court for a long time, the Executive Council (EC) meeting held on May 9, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Shriprakash, approved the decision to appoint 147 employees permanently.

Addressing the appointment distribution ceremony, Prof Shriprakash Singh stated that this is a victory for the struggle of all the employees and officers of Garhwal University who have worked tirelessly day and night to secure their regularisation. He stated that Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Garhwal MP Anil Baluni played a significant role in the appointments made possible by the employees. It was their mediation with the Union Education Ministry that made this possible. He stated that the appointed employees will strive to complete their assigned duties in Garhwal University with utmost honesty and dedication. He also stated that the process for appointments to other positions, including the Registrar, Finance Officer, and other officers, will begin soon. He also directed that the appointed employees be provided with “Karmayogi” training. He urged the University Registrar, Prof YP Raiwani, to complete the teaching roster work promptly and upload it on the university’s website. Present on the occasion were Registrar Prof YP Raiwani, Finance Officer Dr Ajay Kumar Mohanty, and Dean, Promotion and Recruitment, Prof MS Panwar, Controller of Examinations Dr Gautam Veer, Head of the Department of Political Science Prof MM Semwal, Director, SRT Campus, Prof AA Boudai, Chief Controller Prof Deepak Kumar, DSW Prof OP Gusain, Prof HBS Chauhan, Assistant Registrar Dr Vijaypal Bhandari, Khyaati Vardhan Joshi, Surya Prakash Badal, Kuldeep Kumar, Director, Chauras Campus, Prof RS Negi, Director, HAPREC, Dr VK Purohit, Public Relations Officer Ashutosh Bahuguna, President of Non-Teaching Staff Devendra Farswan, General Secretary Ravindra Silwal, etc.

It is worth noting that 147 employees at Garhwal University had been serving on a temporary basis for more than two decades. The 147 employees had filed a petition in the Nainital High Court in 2009 seeking appointment to vacant posts. Following this, on December 13, 2025, the High Court ordered Garhwal University to permanently appoint 147 employees. The Garhwal University administration formed a committee to address the matter. The Vice Chancellor expressed his happiness with all the appointed employees, calling it a victory in their struggle. The employees also expressed their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of Garhwal University.

During the appointment letter distribution ceremony, when Prof Shriprakash Singh was addressing the gathering, he received a call from Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. The Vice Chancellor informed Dr Rawat about the appointment letter distribution programme and thanked him. Dhan Singh Rawat sent congratulations and best wishes to the permanent employees of Garhwal University.