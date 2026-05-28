Step towards ‘Green Kumbh’ – Harit Haridwar

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 27 May: Choose your residential lane, colony or area where plantation can be done and send it to the Harit Haridwar WhatsApp group. The desired plant suitable for the local environment will be given by the district administration. Take responsibility and give love to nurturing the plant till it gains strength and you become part of the green initiative of making the holy city lush green before the Kumbh Mela.

As part of the preparations for the Kumbh Mela-2027 in Haridwar, the ‘Harit Haridwar’ Green Haridwar initiative launched by the administration to transform the Kumbh zone into a lush, eco-friendly environment has started garnering widespread public support. Driven by the initiative of the Mela Officer and Vice-Chairperson of the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA), Sonika, this proposed special tree-plantation drive has sparked an atmosphere of enthusiasm among voluntary organisations, NGOs, educational institutions, environmental conservation groups, and the general public.

In this context, a significant meeting regarding the campaign’s preparations was held at the Mela Control Building, presided over by the campaign’s Nodal Officer and Chief Development Officer, Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra. The meeting saw the participation of representatives from nearly 50 non-governmental and voluntary organisations and local trader associations. Applauding the initiative, the participants described it as a community-driven environmental endeavour and pledged their full cooperation to the administration. Notably, both, forest and urban plantation are on the cards. Trees like Neem, Jamun, Amla, Peepul and ornamental plants like Gulmohar, shrubs like Bougainvillea will be planted.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the framework for conducting a large-scale tree-plantation drive during the upcoming monsoon season. Furthermore, special emphasis was placed on ensuring that the effort remains not merely limited to planting saplings, but that various sections of society voluntarily assume the responsibility for their protection and regular maintenance, thereby ensuring the long-term success of the campaign. School children will be part of this campaign.

Presiding over the meeting, the campaign’s Nodal Officer and Chief Development Officer, Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra, stated that active participation from all sections of society is essential to ensure that tree-plantation transcends mere formality and evolves into a true mass movement. He emphasised that protecting the trees after planting them is just as crucial as the act of planting itself.

He further noted that NGOs, voluntary groups, and charitable organisations can play a pivotal role in taking this campaign to every citizen. The administration’s objective is to foster a sense of personal connection among the people regarding this campaign, encouraging them to come forward voluntarily and take ownership of caring for the saplings. He stated that during the campaign, and in alignment with local requirements and environmental conditions, decisions regarding which plants to cultivate in specific areas would be made through public participation.

Present on this occasion were Digambar Mahant Rajgiri Maharaj, Trustee, Maa Mansa Devi Temple Trust, Ved Prakash, District Development Officer, Manjit Singh, Deputy Mela Officer, Nalineet Ghildiyal, Project Director, JR Joshi, Horticulture Officer, HRDA, Meera Rawat, District Disaster Management Officer, Tejpal Singh Chief, Horticulture Officer, Meenakshi Mittal, Project Manager, Drinking Water Corporation—Ganga, Avinash Bhadoria, District Probation Officer, Poonam Kainthola, Deputy Divisional Officer, Ajay Lingwal, Warden, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Deepak Kumar, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, and other representatives from various social organisations and officials from relevant departments.