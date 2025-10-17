Cultural Festival held at Graphic Era Global School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Oct: The students of Graphic Era Global School filled the campus with joy and creativity during their annual cultural festival, Prismaura 2025. The event was full of music, dance, and drama, and every performance was met with loud applause and excitement.

The celebration was held at the Silver Jubilee Convention Centre of Graphic Era. Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, praised the young performers for their amazing energy, creativity, and dedication. He said that the confidence and enthusiasm of the children made the programme truly special. He also appreciated the teachers and parents for their hard work and constant support in helping the students prepare for the event.

The evening began with a lively instrumental band performance that set a cheerful mood. Pre-primary students won everyone’s hearts with their cute Ramayana act. Students from Grades 1 and 2 sang a beautiful group song, while Grades 3 to 5 impressed with a western choir. A colourful Nrityamala dance drama depicted the five elements of life. Traditional Garhwali dance and energetic Bhangra filled the hall with joy and applause. Senior students performed a dramatic scene from Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, and the yoga display highlighted focus, balance, and discipline.

From the youngest children to the senior students, everyone performed with great confidence and creativity. Their innocence and passion showed that talent knows no age. Every performance brought smiles and made the day memorable for all.

The event was attended by Chairperson of Graphic Era Educational Society Lakshmi Ghanshala, Vice Chairperson Dr Rakhi Ghanshala, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Rakesh Sharma, Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, and Principal Rajkumar Trehan, along with teachers, students, and proud parents — all celebrating a day full of learning, joy, and togetherness.