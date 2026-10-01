Culture & Style come together at Miss Traditional Sub-Contest of Miss Uttarakhand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: The Miss Traditional sub-contest under Miss Uttarakhand 2026 was organised on Sunday at Sky lounge, Centrio Mall, Rajpur Road, here. During the event, the contestants showcased glimpses of the rich cultural heritage, traditions and diversity of Uttarakhand as well as various other states of the country through their traditional attire.

The contestants walked the ramp in traditional outfits representing different states, showcasing their culture, confidence and personality. Dressed in vibrant and elegant traditional ensembles, the participants captivated the judges with their impressive stage presence and presentations.

On the occasion, Sinmit Communications Directors Dalip Sindhi and Rajeev Mittal said that the objective of the Miss Traditional sub-contest is to provide contestants with an opportunity to showcase their talent, confidence and personality on stage through traditional attire and culture. The participants presented a beautiful glimpse of their respective cultures and personalities through ramp walks in unique and attractive traditional outfits. They added that such sub-contests provide contestants with a platform to create their own identity and further enhance their talent.

The event received special support from Coordinator Himani Rawat, Ananya Bhandari, Fashion Stylist Priyaditi Sindhi, Choreographers Jazz Pushkar Soni and Akanksha Gupta, Production Head Rahul Chhabra, and Raj Kaushik of New Era, among others.

The judging panel included Smriti Rawat (Miss Uttarakhand 2025), Tania Singh (Miss Uttarakhand 2024), Annie Singh (Educationist), Puneet Tandon (District Governor, Rotary Doon Hills Shivalik), Richa (Director, Chaap) and Ajay Karnawal (Brand Owner, Olavian Hues), among others.