MoUs signed at Pantvarsity to promote Research, Training & Collaboration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 29 Sep: Three important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar with the objective of promoting research, training and institutional collaboration. The agreements will facilitate cooperation in traditional and local knowledge, food systems, student training, research and knowledge exchange.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Shivendra Kumar Kashyap said that the university is committed to linking research with the needs of society and promoting innovation and effective transfer of knowledge. He stated that these MoUs would create new opportunities in traditional and local knowledge, food systems, training, student skill development and research. The university will continue to strengthen collaborations with reputed institutions and organisations to provide a new direction to education, research and socially relevant activities.

The first MoU was signed with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi. On behalf of the university, Dr. S.K. Verma, Director Research, and Dr. P.K. Singh, Joint Director Research signed the agreement while Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, signed on behalf of TERI. The MoU will facilitate research on mountain agriculture, climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture along with exchange programmes for students and scientists. It will also encourage the promotion of new startups in the agricultural sector.

The second MoU was signed between the university and Soul Trek Pvt. Ltd., Dehradun. The agreement was signed by Kanika Rawat, Director, and Dr.Vijay Pratap Singh Rawat. Under this collaboration, cooperation will be undertaken in the areas of traditional and local food systems, indigenous knowledge, community training, women-focused training, and student training and internships. The objective is to scientifically and systematically document traditional food practices and local knowledge and make them accessible to the wider public. Emphasis will also be placed on providing students with practical training and internship opportunities.

The third MoU was signed between University Farm, Pantnagar, and Oraizo Riceghar Agroworld Private Limited, New Delhi for the revival, cultivation and commercialization of the traditional and endangered ‘Tilakchandan’ rice variety. The MoU was signed by Dr. Rajesh Pratap Singh, Chief General Manager, University Farm on behalf of the university, and Dr. Kaushal Jaiswal, Co-founder, Oraizo Riceghar Agroworld Pvt. Ltd. The agreement aims to promote scientific cultivation of the aromatic rice variety Tilakchandan, which was traditionally popular during the 1950s and 1960s, and facilitate its revival and wider availability among consumers.

Deans, Directors, Joint Directors of Research Centres and other officers and employees of the university were present on the occasion.