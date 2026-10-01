NIC Uttarakhand holds workshop on ‘Jan Parichay’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Uttarakhand State Unit, successfully organised a one-day workshop on “Jan Parichay – One Identity, Many Services” at Hotel Saffron Leaf, Dehradun. The primary objective of the workshop was to familiarise state government officials with the functionality, features, and utility of the national single sign-on (SSO) platform, “Meri Pehchan”.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address and the lighting of the lamp. Arvind Kumar Dadhichi, State Informatics Officer and Deputy Director General (SIO & DDG), NIC Uttarakhand State Unit, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the objectives of the workshop and the benefits of implementing “Jan Parichay” across various citizen-centric services in the state. He explained that “Meri Pehchan” is a national single sign-on platform that provides citizens seamless access to a variety of public and private services across the country through a single user credential. He also mentioned that “Meri Pehchan” was launched by the Prime Minister in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in July 2022 and, since then, over 3,000 projects have been connected to the platform, over 5.5 million transactions are processed daily, and over 20 million users are benefiting from it.

Following this, V.T.V. Raman, Scientist-G/Deputy Director General and Group Coordinator, NIC Headquarters, New Delhi, delivered the inaugural address. He described the Single Sign-On Government platform as secure for citizen services.

The Chief Guest at the event was Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary (IT), Government of Uttarakhand. In his address, he highlighted the importance of initiatives like “Jan Parichay” in the field of digital governance and fast delivery of citizen-centric services, and called upon all state departments to adopt the platform expeditiously. The inaugural session was concluded by Dayal Khandelwal, Scientist-G/Deputy Director General, NIC. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks from NIC Headquarters, New Delhi.

Following the inaugural session, technical sessions were held. First, Sanjay Sharma, Senior Director (IT), Public Introduction Division, NIC, presented the workshop outline on the topic “SSO Public Introduction.” Following this, Amit Kumar, Joint Director (IT), provided information on “Value Added Services of Public Introduction”. This was followed by a special session on Cyber ​​Security by Vaibhav Pathak, an industry expert, who highlighted important security aspects of digital authentication systems. In the final technical session, Kundan Kumar, Joint Director (IT), provided a hands-on demonstration of the “Public Introduction” feature and migration process.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Sanjay Gupta, Deputy Director General, NIC Uttarakhand, expressed his gratitude to all the speakers and participants.

More than 100 officials from various state departments participated in this workshop. In addition, all officials from the NIC Uttarakhand State Unit and District Informatics Officers (DIOs) from various districts across the state were also present.