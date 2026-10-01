Prajwal Bhatt elected President; Vaibhav Barthwal, Secretary

Doon University Student Council Elections conclude peacefully

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: The Student Council elections at Doon University were conducted peacefully and successfully, here, today. Prajwal Bhatt was elected President, while Vaibhav Barthwal was elected Secretary of the Student Council.

The polling for various office-bearers of the Student Council was held on Tuesday, in which elected representatives from different schools and societies of the University cast their votes. Following the polling, the results were announced by the Chief Election Officer and the Dean, Student Welfare.

The newly elected office-bearers are: Prajwal Bhatt – President; Akriti Nautiyal – Vice-President; Vaibhav Barthwal – Secretary; Mouli Bhatt – Joint Secretary; Nikhil Binwal – Treasurer.

The Chief Election Officer, Prof HC Purohit, administered the oath of office to the newly elected members. He described the Student Council election process at Doon University as exemplary and ideal. He stated that students are not required to incur any expenditure for participating in the election process. Elected student representatives from each school serve as members of the Student Council Executive Committee. To contest the elections, a student is required to have secured at least 60 percent marks in examinations and maintained 75 percent attendance.

Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice-Chancellor of Doon University, congratulated the newly elected Student Council and stated that the University administration, faculty, and staff are working with full commitment and dedication towards developing a student-centric teaching and research ecosystem.

Prof Ashish Kumar, Dr Prachi Pathak, Dr Komal, Prof SS Suthar, Dr Sunit Naithani, Dr Abshar Abbasi, Prashant Mehta, and Dinesh Chandra Purohit played an important role in successfully conducting the election process.