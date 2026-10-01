Renowned writers participate in “The Literary Table” Festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: Today’s sessions of the two-day “The Literary Table” Literature and Arts Festival were inaugurated today with a grand lamp lighting ceremony and Ganesh Vandana in the auditorium of Fairfield by Marriott in Dehradun. The chief guest at the inaugural festival was Prem Ranjan Animesh, Director, Reserve Bank of India, Jharkhand.

Dr Aloka Das Gupta Niyogi, Director of The Literary Table Literature and Art Festival, addressed the guests at the event. She said, “We are proud to welcome all our guests to Dehradun today.” She added, “This festival is a golden opportunity for everyone. You have seen and heard all the renowned authors, had the opportunity to meet them, and have questions and answers.”

The highlight of the event was the Young Author Award presented to several schoolchildren, including Abhiraj Singhvi of The Doon School, Vihaan Ahlawat of Oasis School, and the book, “Mysterious Adventure”, written by students of Delhi Public School, Dehradun, including Labhansh Shirin, Havish, Krishnag, and Ryan Joshi. At the same time, Aarabh Shukla, Atharva Vishwakarma, Navyansh Sharma, Aayansh Aatreya were also honoured with a certificate and a memento for the book “Who Was He” written by the children of the second group of Delhi Public School.

In a session, titled “Head in Stone and Water: Architectural Wonders of Bombay”, Bachi Karkaria and Devdutt Patnaik shared insightful information with Priyakshi Rajguru Goswami. In this important session, Devdutt Patnaik stated that the triangle of the Ganga-Yamuna River and the mountains between them reveals a parallel relationship between North and South India. During the discussion, Bachi Karkaria informed the audience about India’s history and traditions.

In the session, titled “Files Unsealed: The Bose Enigma Declassified”, Chandrachur Ghosh, Anuj Dhar, and moderator Pooja Khanna and Dr Aloka Das Gupta Niyogi participated. The panelists discussed the mysteries surrounding Subhas Chandra Bose.

At the festival’s conclusion, Professor Bhaskar Veera of the University of Cambridge delivered a video conference address on “Our Last Chance: The Fight for Mother Earth” during the final session. He recalled his childhood days in Dehradun and urged the audience to be environmentally conscious. He also screened a documentary he had made to raise awareness about the environment, which was successful in raising awareness among the audience.

Festival Director and Curator Aloka Das Gupta Niyogi, Coordinator of Arts and Culture Pooja Khanna, Coordinator of Collaboration S Samridhi Gulati, Coordinator of Operations and Logistics Kalyan Saha, Coordinators of Hospitality Jayshree Banerjee and Sahjuti Saha, Coordinators of Fund Raising Committee Subroto Majumdar, along with Anuj Rana, Gunjan Baluja, Narendra Singh, Manu Ahuja, and Prerna Chauhan graced the event.