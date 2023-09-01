Daisy Shah, Rohit Raaj visit Bespokewala store in Mumbai to promote ‘Mystery of The Tattoo’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 31 Aug: Actress and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ fame Daisy Shah, along with debutant actor Rohit Raaj, is actively promoting their upcoming film, ‘Mystery of the Tattoo’. As part of their promotional campaign, they visited the stylish Bespokewala store in Santacruz, Mumbai, which is owned by Imran Shaikh and Uday Mahawar. Daisy Shah was impressed by the store’s diverse clothing range. The owners warmly welcomed Daisy and Rohit, wishing them success for their film. Interestingly, the Bespokewala staff will also make appearances in the thriller.

Besides Daisy Shah and Rohit Raaj, the film features guest appearances by Ameesha Patel and Arjun Rampal. This intriguing murder mystery is set to be released in theatres on 1 September, 2023, and has created a strong buzz among the cinephiles.

Rohit Raaj shared that his first brand photo shoot was with Imran Shaikh, marking the start of his journey. Bespokewala has become a popular fashion destination for women over the years. While the actors visited the store, Imran Shaikh praised Rohit’s supportive nature and wished him luck for the future. The store specialises in designer dresses, especially for brides and grooms.

Daisy Shah admired the store’s unique bridal collection. She expressed her excitement about the anticipation for the film among her family, friends and fans. She stated, “The film’s trailer has captured everyone’s attention. The film brings a long-awaited murder mystery to the audience, a genre not seen in a while.”

On the other hand, Rohit Raaj, who plays a UK barrister in the film, surprised everyone with a romantic song performance during the store visit. Over the years, Bespokewala has become a one-stop destination for bridal wear. Uday Mahawar acknowledged Imran’s dedication and shared plans to open more store branches in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda and Dubai.

Regarding the film, the story revolves around tattoos, with their secret unravelling as the plot develops. Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan, the story is set in London and follows a murder mystery dating back two decades. Rohit Raaj’s character strives to solve the intriguing case. Produced by Kashish Khan, Anushree Shah and Gajinath Jayakumar, the film’s distribution is handled by Pickle Entertainment, and the music is released by Zee Music Company.