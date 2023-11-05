Dark depths of human psyche explored by experts

Crime Literature Festival begins at WBS

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Nov: The ‘Crime Literature Festival’ opened its doors today to a packed audience of literary enthusiasts at Welham Boys’ School, and it was a great success.

The festival commenced with an engaging session by the renowned Director of ‘Shootout at Wadala’, Sanjay Gupta, who spoke on the theme, ‘Adapting and Being Adapted’. He shared insights into the challenging process of adapting crime novels into cinematic masterpieces, captivating the audience. The next session was dedicated to the Director of the widely known Crime-Suspense movies, ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Kahaani 2’, Sujoy Ghosh, who talked about ‘Suspect X’. His session left the audience in awe, eager to dive into the world of his movies.

The evening session was equally enthralling, with Shams Tahir Khan, Aloke Lal, and Ashok Kumar sharing their profound knowledge and experiences on ‘Police and Criminal Minds’. They shed light on the challenges faced by law enforcement and the dark depths of the human psyche that they explore in their crime fiction. The audience also had the opportunity to engage with their favourite authors, actors and directors. As the first day came to a close, the anticipation for the next day reached a fever pitch. Attendees couldn’t contain their excitement for what is in store. With an impressive lineup of sessions as well as filmmakers, actors, and police officers, the Crime Literature Festival is set to continue its streak of success, promising a weekend of thrilling discussions and literary exploration.

Saturday’s agenda includes more in-depth explorations of crime fiction, with many exciting sessions.