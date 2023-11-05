Five plants of 5265 KW approved under CM Solar Self-Employment Scheme

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Nov: Five solar power plants with a capacity of 5265 kilowatts have been approved under the ‘Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme’, which was started to promote green energy in the state.

The state government is continuously making efforts to promote solar energy use in the state and the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme is being operated as part of this.

Under the Uttarakhand State Solar Policy-2023 notified by the government, proposals were invited through application to UREDA in the Type-II category on 20 July, 2023.

Energy Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram has stated that five proposals have been approved by the State Level Monitoring Committee constituted under his chairmanship. He said that these projects will lead to investment of about Rs 24 crore in the field of solar energy in the state and will also encourage green energy generation. He said that to promote green energy in the state, rooftop solar power plants are also established for the domestic consumers of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, on which additional subsidy is provided by the Central Government as well as the State Government.