Day Two Delight: SBS Annual Celebration in Full Swing!

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University celebrated the second day of Annual Day celebration today with fervour and enthusiasm. The day ’s celebration was graced by Chief Guest Sardarni Harinder Pal Kaur, (wife of the late Founder Director, Sardar Gurcharan Singh). The event started with Floral welcome of Chief Guest by Prof (Dr) J Kumar, (Vice Chancellor). The Chief Guest along with Suhird Pal Singh (Chairman, Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan), Capt Ramneek Kaur, Prof (Dr) J Kumar (Vice Chancellor) and Prof Veerma Ram (Director, Pharmacy) with other dignitaries visited the creativities of students in Inter-House Creative Arts Society Competition “SAPTRANG”, Nature club competition and Photography exhibitions organised by respectives of clubs and societies.

Suhird Pal Singh with unwavering passion and foresight, ignited the flame of creativity in our students, inspiring them to unleash their artistic potential and transform their visions into breathtaking works of art. Chief Guest addressed the gathering and congratulated all the students for their curricular and co-curricular achievements. Suhird Pal Singh with unwavering passion and foresight, ignited the flame of creativity in our students, inspiring them to unleash their artistic potential and transform their visions into breathtaking works of art. Chief Guest addressed the gathering and congratulated all the students for their curricular and co-curricular achievements.

The first prize winners in various categories are as follows: Saptrang Competition: Rangoli: Anushka Bhasin, Bindu Mehndi: Rishita, Poster Making: Khushi Baweja, Card Making: Riya Bisht, Best Out of Waste: Neelabh Verma, Floral Rangoli: Suman, Riya Bisht Collage making: Neha Mehra. Nature Club Competition: Bouquet Making: Aditi Maini, Priya Jaiswal Flower Decoration: Khushi Baweja, Garland Making: Trupti, Gurvinder Singh. T Shirt Painting: Gaurav Gusain, Face Painting: Anjali Sharma, Photography Competition: Landscape: Gurvinder Singh, Wildlife: Akshay Gautam, Potrait: Prateek Thakre, and Random: Abhinav.

As twilight descended, the atmosphere crackled with energy, and the evening at our university metamorphosed into a realm of pulsating beats and live melodies. The rhythmic cadence of the DJ seamlessly blended with the soulful tunes rendered by our university band, creating a symphony that resonated with euphoria.