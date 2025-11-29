Defence Minister arrives to attend LBSNAA’s 100th Foundation Course Closing Ceremony

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 28 Nov: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Mussoorie on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of the 100th Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) as the Chief Guest.

He will address trainee IAS and IFS officers, as well as young officers from the three services: the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Defence Minister’s special helicopter landed at Mussoorie’s Polo Ground on Friday amid tight security. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Municipal Council President Meera Saklani, and BJP Mandal President Rajat Agarwal presented him with a bouquet of flowers. Following the welcome, the Defence Minister departed for the Academy by road.

Upon arrival at LBSNAA, Academy Director Shriram Taranikanti formally welcomed him. The officers, trainees, and staff at the academy campus were particularly excited about the Defence Minister’s arrival. The venue has been attractively decorated, and special arrangements have been made for all the trainees. In view of the Defence Minister’s visit, strict security arrangements have been made in Mussoorie. Teams of police and administrative officers, led by SDM Mussoorie Rahul Anand, were deployed at the Polo Ground and the Academy campus since morning. Police forces were deployed at every nook and corner, from the Polo Ground to the Academy’s main gate. The entire area appeared transformed into a cantonment-like security system.

On Saturday, the Defence Minister will participate in the closing ceremony of the 100th Foundation Course at LBSNAA. During this ceremony, he will deliver an address to trainee IAS, IFS, and Army officers and trainees, considered the backbone of the future administrative system. Senior officials and faculty members from across the country will also be present at the ceremony. After attending the programme, the Defence Minister will return to Delhi from Mussoorie at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.