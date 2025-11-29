IIP holds Curtain Raiser for India International Science Festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Nov: The Curtain Raiser for the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 was held today at the Dr Lovraj Kumar Auditorium, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, here.

In his address, Dr HS Bisht, Director, CSIR-IIP, highlighted the vision of IISF 2025 and the need for observing this day.

Dr VK Gahalaut, Director, WIHG, and Chief Guest of the event, underscored the significance of the IISF events and the role of science in national development.

Prof KD Purohit briefed on various initiatives and activities of VIBHA planned for the state of Uttarakhand and encouraged students to actively participate in the events.

On this occasion, a special session was organised for students from Kendriya Vidyalaya on emerging scientific areas. Under the Jigyasa programme, students visited various laboratories and interacted with scientists. Hemant Kulkarni, Chief Scientist, coordinated the event.