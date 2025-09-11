Degree colleges in Barkot and Chinyalisaud to be upgraded: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Sep: The persistent disruption of the Yamunotri Highway has drawn urgent attention from the state leadership. BJP’s State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to apprise him of the crisis and, also, submit a memorandum to him in this respect. During the meeting, Chauhan apprised the CM that the prolonged closure of the highway is causing immense hardship to pilgrims and the local population, with the lives and livelihoods of residents in the Yamuna Valley being gravely affected.

Chauhan further noted that the Yamunotri Dham, regarded not only as a centre of faith but also as the backbone of the region’s economy and social life, receives lakhs of pilgrims every year who sustain trade, cultural and religious activities. With the route now blocked for several days, these vital activities have come to a complete standstill.

The CM, taking serious note of the matter, issued directives to the departments concerned to ensure the earliest possible reopening of the Yamunotri Highway. He also stressed that immediate restoration of smooth travel is essential to provide relief to both pilgrims and the local communities whose livelihood depends upon the resumption of movement in the area.

Chauhan also shared that Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has ordered the upgradation of Government Degree College Barkot and Government Degree College Chinyalisaud after being apprised by him (Manveer Singh Chauhan) of the challenges faced by students. Acting swiftly, the Higher Education Minister instructed the Director, Higher Education, to send the proposal without delay. Rawat also held discussions with the Principal of Barkot College in this respect. It was conveyed that studies in certain additional subjects would begin in both the institutions from the current academic session itself.

Chauhan underlined that Barkot College, established 32 years ago, is the only degree college serving the Naugaun development block and a large part of the region depends on it. He noted that the demand for its upgradation had been pending for several years and expressed gratitude to both the CM and the Higher Education Minister for responding positively to this long-standing need.

Among those who accompanied him in the meeting with the Higher Education Minister were District Panchayat President, Uttarkashi, Ramesh Chauhan, former BJP district president Satendra Rana, Ashish Panwar, and Vinod Chauhan.