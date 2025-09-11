DM orders strict enforcement of PCPNDT Act, crackdown on illegal sex determination

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Sep: In pursuit of the directions issued by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, a meeting of the PCPNDT District Advisory Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) KK Mishra here today. The meeting issued directives for strict compliance with the PCPNDT Act. During the meeting, applications from 14 ultrasound centres seeking new registration were also presented before the committee, which held a detailed discussion on them.

The ADM directed that prior to the registration and renewal of ultrasound centres, applicants must mandatorily submit the certificate issued by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, the No Objection Certificate (NOC) obtained from MDDA for building construction, the certificate related to fire safety arrangements, and the Biomedical Waste Agreement along with the application. Failure to do so will result in neither registration nor renewal being granted to any centre. He instructed that the registration of any centre should not be done if the required documents are not made available. The ADM also directed the District Inspection and Appraisal Committee to regularly inspect and review all the Ultra Sound Centres operating in the district. Any new machine installed at a centre must also be inspected. Special attention should be paid to those development blocks in the district where the sex ratio is low. Mishra emphatically stated that the use of ultrasound should be limited to diagnostic and treatment purposes only. He asserted that technology should be used for public welfare and that there is no place in the district for those indulging in unethical acts like foetal testing to determine sex. He warned that stringent action will be initiated against anyone found engaging in such acts. During the meeting, the committee also recommended shifting three centres to other locations.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) stated that a total of 199 centres are operational in the district, housing 407 ultrasound machines. Out of these, 9 centres require renewal. Additionally, 14 applications have been received for operating new centres. Providing information about the sex ratio in the district, the CMO stated that the district’s sex ratio stands at 937. The lowest sex ratio is in Sahaspur block. He reported that, in the year 2024-25, the sex ratio is 873 in Sahaspur, 896 in Raipur, 904 in Doiwala, 910 in Kalsi, 952 in Vikasnagar, and 1348 in Chakrata. The District Inspection and Appraisal Committee is regularly inspecting all centres.

Also present at the meeting were Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, District Programme Officer, PCPNDT, Dr Bimlesh Joshi, Joint Director, Law, GC Pancholi, Deputy Director, Fire Safety, SK Rana, Senior Pathologist District Hospital JP Nautiyal, Senior Gynaecologist Dr Shalini Dimri, Senior Radiologist Dr Nikhil, District Programme Officer Jitendra Kumar, District Government Advocate GP Raturi, along with other members of the committee.