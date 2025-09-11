Pollution Control Board cracks down on stone crushers, resorts in Kumaon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 10 Sep: The Pollution Control Board recently conducted a checking drive against stone crushers, hotels, and resorts in the districts of the Kumaon division. The Department is continuously taking action against institutions causing pollution following government directives in this respect. During this drive, it was found that several stone crusher and resort operators were not adhering to the Pollution Department’s regulations. Subsequently, the Pollution Control Board has taken action against them and sent a report to the State Pollution Control Board.

Regional Manager Anurag Negi of the Pollution Control Board, Haldwani, stated that a team had inspected all these locations last month. Some stone crusher operators were found to be spreading pollution. No green belt was found around the stone crushers. Furthermore, sprinklers required to be installed to control dust were absent. The four walls of several stone crushers had not been covered as per the standards. Resorts and hotels lacked proper sewage arrangements.

He stated that, in all, 21 stone crushers were inspected, and reports have emerged for 15 of these stone crushers indicating they are causing pollution. Negi informed that warnings have been issued to them to complete all arrangements to stop pollution. Simultaneously, penalties have been imposed for the environmental damage caused by them in recent days. He mentioned that action has been taken against two stone crushers in Champawat district, six in Nainital district, and four in Pithoragarh for spreading pollution.

Additionally, action has been taken against four resorts in the Ramnagar area. Their sewer systems were not found to be proper. He stated that if these institutions do not rectify the arrangements, action will also be taken to shut them down. Regional manager of Pollution Control Board, Anurag Negi added that all institutions have been directed that climate and air pollution will not be tolerated at any cost. The department is also conducting inspection actions against several other institutions. Further action will be taken against them as well.