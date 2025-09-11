Bus overturns near Chamba, two killed, 13 injured

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chamba (Tehri), 10 Sep: Two people were killed and thirteen others injured when a bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway 34 near Nagni in Chamba. The victims were crushed under the vehicle, while the injured were immediately attended to after teams of the police, administration officials, SDRF personnel from Koti Colony and 108 ambulance services reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Some of the passengers received treatment on the spot while others were shifted to hospitals for further medical attention.

The bus was on its way from Ghansali to Haridwar carrying nearly twenty passengers when the mishap took place. According to the district administration, two men lost their lives in the accident, and their bodies were transported in a private vehicle to District Hospital, Borari. The injured received first aid immediately and were subsequently referred to Khadi and Narendranagar hospitals for further treatment. Those injured in the accident have been identified as Reena Devi, Priyashi, Aman Rawat, Asha Devi, Bachni Devi, Sansar Singh Panwar, Lakshmi Devi, Sameer Singh, Kushal Singh, Kusum, Bijendra Prasad, Raghuvir Singh, Reemita Rana, Dhan Bahadur, Raji Devi, another Reena Devi, Sunil Nautiyal, Sumit Bisht, Vinod Singh, and Gulshan.