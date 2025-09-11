MKS Bisht makes debut as author with Science Thriller – The Oxygen Countdown

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 10 Sep: A fresh voice from Uttarakhand is stepping into the world of literature with remarkable confidence. MKS Bisht (Manvendra Singh Bisht), a class 12 student of Aryaman Vikram Birla School, Haldwani, and a recent TEDx speaker, has released his debut book, The Oxygen Countdown. The novel is a gripping science–thriller that explores the fragile line between human ambition, greed, and hope. Set against the backdrop of a collapsing world, it blends fast-paced suspense with profound social reflection. Early readers have described it as an unputdownable story filled with unexpected twists and thought-provoking moments.

Speaking about his inspiration, Bisht shared, “This book is more than just a story. It is a dream nurtured with determination and hope. I wanted to write something that entertains but also makes readers pause and think about the choices we make as humans.” What makes this debut stand out is Bisht’s decision to donate 25% of the overall revenue to charity, underlining his belief that writing should not only inspire but also create impact. Through this step, he hopes to encourage fellow youth to align their passions with social responsibility.

Despite being in school, Bisht has already achieved notable milestones. His recent talk at the TEDx platform, where he spoke about resilience and youth leadership, earned him appreciation for his clarity of thought and vision. Moving from classrooms to the TEDx stage and now into publishing, his journey reflects the power of passion and perseverance. With The Oxygen Countdown, he aspires to carve a niche for himself in both literature and social change, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to making a meaningful difference.