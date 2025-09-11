21-Year-Old woman dies under suspicious circumstances, family creates ruckus at hospital

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Sept: A 21 – year – old woman named Nishtha, a resident of Jakhan, died under suspicious circumstances. Her family members created a ruckus at Doon Hospital after receiving the news of her death.

According to Nishtha’s brother Golu, she had been living in Doon Vihar with some acquaintances for the past 10 days. On Wednesday morning, the family was informed that her condition had worsened. She was taken to Doon Hospital by her acquaintances, but by the time her relatives reached the hospital , she had already died.

Golu claimed that her friends were responsible for her death. He further said that Nishtha had two mobile phones, which were also taken away by her friends, and both phones were found switched off. Golu added that the family would submit an application to the police after the postmortem.