Fraudsters posing as officials extort Rs 30,000 from woman

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Sept: A case of fraud has been reported in Badawala village, where four men and one woman allegedly entered a house when a woman was alone, threatened her, and forcibly took Rs 30,000 in cash.

The accused posed as government officials during the incident. Later, the woman’s son lodged a complaint with the police, requesting action against the culprits.

According to the complaint lodged by Rahul Agarwal, a resident of Badawala, four men and one woman forcibly entered his house a few days ago when his mother was alone. They introduced themselves as officers from the District Supply Department and accused his mother of selling stolen gas cylinders. The accused then threatened her and forcibly took Rs 30,000 in cash.

Rahul, who was at his shop at the time, later came to know about the incident. He identified one of the accused as Ashu Chauhan, who he claims is a fake journalist.

The complainant has requested the police to take strict action and register a case against the culprits. The matter has been entered into the CCTNS system, and further investigation is underway.