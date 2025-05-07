Dehradun Admin prepares for blackout Mock Drill

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 May: In response to recent security concerns following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India has announced nationwide mock drills in 244 civil defence districts tomorrow. As part of this exercise, the Dehradun district administration is set to conduct a mock drill at 4 p.m. tomorrow for which preparations are in full swing. In Dehradun, 9 sirens will be sounded tomorrow as part of the part of the mock drill.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal stated that meetings are being held with all departments to ensure the smooth execution of the mock drill in civil defence districts. The officials are analysing resources, teams, and designated locations to assess preparedness. He further stated that the municipal corporation area would serve as the venue for the drill, ensuring that government agencies and departments remain alert.

Additionally, efforts are being made to educate and sensitise civil society members on their role during emergencies. The administration will provide necessary guidance on what actions to take in response to alarms, messages, or transmissions issued during crisis.

DM Bansal mentioned that nine sirens will simultaneously go off across Dehradun district at 4 p.m. tomorrow. The agencies concerned will respond accordingly, following alerts received from authorised channels to manage the situation effectively. In Dehradun sirens will be sounded at 9 locations including the Aaraghar Police Chowki, Dhara Chowki at Rajpur Road, Blind School at Rajpur Road and Lakhibagh Police Chowki besides the District Collectorate.

It may be worth recalling that the last instance of such a nationwide mock drill occurred before the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Given the growing security concerns and possibility of a war with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry has initiated this exercise to enhance public preparedness and civil defence measures.

Participants in the drill will include civil defence wardens, volunteers, home guards, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, scout guides, students from colleges and schools, and officials from the district administration. The initiative aims to equip citizens with the necessary skills to respond effectively in times of crisis.