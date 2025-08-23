Dehradun Administration seizes CanFin Homes Property following harassment of widow

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Aug: The Dehradun District administration has seized property owned by CanFin Homes Ltd and sealed its branch after the bank was accused of harassing Mala, a widow with two young sons. She was being pressurised to repay the loan after her husband’s death, despite the fact that her late husband’s loan was insured. It may be recalled that despite repeated notices and instructions issued by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, the Bank did not take corrective measures nor waived the insured loan. The insured loan should have automatically been waived by the bank and the insurance company under the law following the death of the husband of Mala.

The administration has further issued a Recovery Certificate for Rs 22 lakhs against the bank manager for continued harassment faced by Mala. The district officials stated that, following the Chief Minister’s resolve, they are committed to protecting the rights and interests of vulnerable citizens, and this action comes as part of the administration’s ongoing crackdown on banks allegedly involved in loan insurance fraud.

It may be reminded here that District Magistrate Savin Bansal has adopted a stringent stance on the banking institutions that harass the dependants of insured borrowers. Accordingly, the property belonging to CanFin Homes Ltd has been attached and is scheduled to be auctioned on 23 August. This action by the DM has received widespread support, with many noting that the outcome was sealed from the moment the widow approached the district administration. The authorities have asserted their determination to take firm measures against those who deceive or harass members of the public, and the administration’s series of significant decisions, inspired by the Chief Minister’s work ethic, continues apace.

It may be recalled that on 21 August 2025, Mala, a resident of Chukkuwala and mother of two sons, approached the District Magistrate while in distress. She explained that her late husband, Uday Shankar, had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakhs from CanFin Homes to purchase a house, and the loan had been insured. The family had already paid Rs 12.22 lakhs in instalments before Uday Shankar’s passing on 20 January 2025. Mala further complained that since her husband’s demise, both the insurance company and the bank had withheld the property documents instead of taking appropriate action, thereby prolonging her harassment. She also mentioned that the relentless harassment from the bank and insurance company was adversely affecting her children’s education.

Taking serious note of her ordeal, the DM issued a Recovery Certificate for Rs 22 lakhs against the manager of CanFin Homes on GMS Road. The district administration proceeded to attach the bank’s property, which is now set for auction on 23 August.