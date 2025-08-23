India Shines on day 1 of Asian Open, wins 13 medals and sweeps two podiums

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Aug: The first day of the Asian Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2025 brought joy for India as the home team won a total of 13 medals at the Himadri Ice Rink, Maharana Pratap Sports Complex.

Indian skaters swept the podium in two categories – Junior F Girls 333m and Junior F Boys 333m – winning gold, silver, and bronze in both events.

Races were held in 14 different categories on Thursday, starting with heats in the morning and ending with finals and semi-finals of relay races in the evening. The medal ceremony added to the excitement as young Indian skaters celebrated their first gold medals in the three- day championship.

India’s medal tally on Day 1 included three gold, five silver, and five bronze medals. Swara Kalamkar, Adidala Sansitha Reddy, and Madiha Mustafa secured the top three positions in Junior F Girls 333m, while Ivaan Arora, Mrityunjay Tripathi, and Fahiem Mehdi dominated the Junior F Boys 333m race. Other Indian medalists included Nayana Sri Talluri, Advay Kothari, Gia Girish Shetty, Fatima Mehvish, Vardaan Laddha, and Vihan Dahiya.

ISAI President Amitabh Sharma expressed happiness over India’s strong start. He said, “The first day concluded successfully with electrifying races. We are looking forward to two more action-packed days. The Himadri Ice Rink has proved to be of international standards, and I thank Amit Sinha, Special Secretary, Sports, Government of Uttarakhand, for his support.”

The competition will continue for the next two days with more thrilling races as athletes from 11 countries compete for top honors.