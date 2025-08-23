National Lok Adalat to be held in Doon on 13 Sept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Aug: In accordance with the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority, Nainital, and under the guidance of the District Judge, Dehradun, Prem Singh Khimal, the DLSA Secretary, Seema Dungarakoti, has stated that, on 13 September, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a National Lok Adalat will be organised in all the courts of District Dehradun, including the outlying courts at Rishikesh, Vikasnagar, Doiwala, and Mussoorie.

In this National Lok Adalat, cases relating to compoundable criminal matters, motor accident compensation cases, civil suits, money recovery cases, cheque bounce cases, matrimonial disputes, and several other categories will be settled on the basis of mutual compromise and understanding.

All litigants, whose cases are pending in any court of District Dehradun, may get their matters listed for the National Lok Adalat through their advocate or by themselves by 12 September 2025. Settlement of cases in the National Lok Adalat ensures that both parties are satisfied, and disputes are resolved amicably, thereby promoting a harmonious atmosphere in society.

It is worth noting that in cases settled through the National Lok Adalat, court fees are refunded. Therefore, maximum participation is encouraged so that even more litigants can benefit from this opportunity. The public has also been requested to share this information with others, ensuring that the maximum number of people avail the benefits of the National Lok Adalat.