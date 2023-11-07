Dehradun Bhangra Club Lights Up ‘Shor’ SRHU’s mega event 

Dehradun, 4 Nov: ‘Shor’ a delightful student-centric dance event at SRHU witnessed electrifying performances led by the Dehradun Bhangra Club. Led by Coach Ajay Singh Rawat, the dances were mind-blowing in their energy and visual impact. This dynamic club, including Ashutosh Pant, Vansh Bhardwaj, Kartikey Barthwal, Garima Suri, Tanishq Kaur, Harshhricha Joshi, Khushi, and Prabh, had a huge crowd of students dancing to the lively beats of Punjabi, Pahadi, and Bollywood music. Their ability to blend these different dance styles together made the evening truly special. Adding to the musical enchantment were Siddharth Lekhwar and Ayush Negi, who played the guitar and flute with amazing dexterity, leaving the audience in total awe. Siddharth’s songs in particular had everyone shouting for an encore. The night ended on a high note with a dazzling firework display. ‘Shor’ proved to be a roaring succes. Organized by ‘Younite’ the emergetic students group at SRHU, it was an event that spread magic days before the Diwali bonhomie and celebration!