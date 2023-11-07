32nd Founder’s Day with great enthusiasm

Pestle Weed School celebrates

Pestle Weed School celebrated its 32nd Founder’s Day under the umbrella of Children’s Academy Association Annual Athletic Meet amidst great gaiety, enthusiasm and with camaraderie.The afternoon of November 4th brought with it the presence of eminent dignitaries, heads of various institutions and revered parents to the grounds of The Pestle Weed School where the two days celebration of its 32nd Founder’s Day have been underway is abuzz with activities. The second day celebration brought together the four eminent educational institutions namely Children’s Academy, Kay Cee Public School, The Pestle Weed School & Pestle Weed College of Information Technology for the Annual Athletic Meet of the Children’s Academy Association. The Guest of Honour of the second day was Vinod Sharma, Retd IAS, and the Chief Guest of the event was an alumnus of the The Pestle Weed School Dr. Aman Bathla World’s Fastest Pianist, Music Therapist bestowed with the title of being India’s Piano King.

The grand Celebration began with the sub-junior students of Children’s Academy, Kay Cee Public School and The Pestle Weed School show casing their fluidity and agility in a Mass Drill adorned in bright yellow sunflowers followed by a tapestry of rich Garhwal culture brought forward in a dance form by the girls of PWCIT. The next to come was an array of Track & Field events exhibiting extreme competitive spirit blended beautifully with the sportsman spirit. The colourful props, the variety of ‘learn while doing’ kind of festive class races and the cherubic smiles of the participating primary level students spread many a smiles and lots of cheer around. The zealous parents, gathered in large numbers, constantly applauded the participants of the Field track displays.

The day was marked with the invigorating exhilaration of a variety of mobility drills on display. The most intriguing aspect, embellishing the event were the field displays bringing together the rich kaleidoscopic diversity of Indian classical dance and western dance in a fusion form by the senior girls followed by a heart touching tribute to our nation when nearly 150 boys presented an exemplary display of the hues and vibrance of our Tiranga. The troupe of school gymnasts and Judoka showcased their agility, flexibility and prowess on the mats by presenting many synchronized floor exercises, roll and dive. The gymnasts flying through the fire engulfed ring was a breathtaking sight for all. The Taekwondo players who have brought many laurels for the school and soon to participate in an international event mesmerized the audience. It was subsequently followed by a spectacular and well- synchronized March Past by the Contingents of the students of the institutions rendering the guest, parents and spectators, speechless and awestruck.

The Guest of Honour Vinod Sharma, Retd IAS, appreciated the effort of the students and the staff whole-heartedly and congratulated Dr. Prem Kashyap for bringing together such a grand event. He gave a very insightful message for the younger generation to the management, school and the parents at large to leave no stones unturned to instill social norms and decorum in each and every student as the society as a whole is seeing the gradual decay of social and moral value in this hard technology driven world of today. The venerated Chief Guest Dr. Aman Bathla lauded the dynamic young athletes who had proved themselves equally adept at the sports arena as well as in the creative art forms displayed in the mass performances. He very nostalgically remembered his years spent at The Pestle Weed School guided by Dr. Prem Kashyap in his growing tender years.

The occasion also marked the felicitation of many teachers and supporting staff for their tireless and dedicated service throw which the institutions stand strong. Our reverent Dr. Prem Kashyap, Chairman, The Pestle Weed School thanked the esteemed guests, parents, supporting staff and above all the students for the grand success of the two day celebration he reminded the students to always make full use of such opportunities that help them chisel out their potential to reach the pinnacles of success.

Medals, trophies and certificates were given to the well deserving winners of various events as follows.

The Best Athlete Award Winners

Best Athlete Section A – Narayan Thakur

Best Athlete Section B – Umar Malik

Best Athlete Section C – Gautam Saini

Best Athlete Section D – Sumit Panwar

Best Athlete Section E & F – Mehareen

Best Athlete Section G & H – Tushita Negi

Section Trophy Winners

Section A (Boys of Class – V & VI) – Kay Cee Public School

Section B (Boys of Class – VII & VIII) – Children’s Academy

Section C (Boys of Class – IX & X) – The Pestle Weed School

Section D (Boys of Class – XI & XII) – The Pestle Weed School

Section E & F (Senior Girls) – The Pestle Weed School

Section G & H (Girls Open Category) – The Pestle Weed School

The contingent adjudged for the best March Past Trophy was shared by the Girls of The Pestle Weed School and Children’s Academy.