Delegates visit Beatles Ashram, take part in Ganga Aarti

Third day at G-20 IWG:

By Our Staff Reporter

Narendra Nagar, 28 June: The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting, under the Indian G20 Presidency successfully concluded on 28th June 2023 in Narender Nagar near Rishikesh. The three-day IWG meeting commenced on 26th June 2023 and was attended by 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations.

On 28th June 2023, the last of the meeting, two sessions were organized, wherein the delegates discussed the framework to enhance the capacities of the urban administrations, along with another important workstream outlined in the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda.

Overall, the 3rd IWG meeting achieved meaningful discussions across the sessions, with the Presidency outlining the clearly defined outcomes. The delegates appreciated the Indian Presidency for the warm hospitality and acknowledged the efforts of the Presidency towards achieving progress across the workstreams.

The Presidency had also organized an excursion programme wherein the delegates visited Beatles Ashram and experienced Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Ghat. Over the last three days, the delegates relished the local cuisines of Uttarakhand and experienced the culture and heritage of the state.

The Presidency had also organized a “Yoga Retreat” for the delegates to experience. The delegates also enjoyed a friendly cricket match organised at the PTC grounds.

Overall, the delegates not only had productive meetings but also enjoyed the cultural experiences that Uttarakhand had to offer.

The next and last meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group is scheduled in September 2023, Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.