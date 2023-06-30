IIT Kanpur assures help to digitise their dialect through use of AI 

Dhan Singh Rawat launches a giant move for endangered Van Raji community kids from ‘cave age’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 June: In a unique move, former MP and Founder Chairman Uttarakhand War memorial, Tarun Vijay has begun working for educating children from India’s one of the most endangered tribes Van Raji in Dehradun. He is helped by Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, the dynamic and innovative education minister of Uttarakhand.

Dr Rawat initiated these little boys from Kimkhola- Jual jeevi and Dharchula by applying vermillion tilak and gifting them educational items. He lauded the effort of Tarun Vijay and said that the state govt will provide all necessary help to make this move a success.

Present on this occasion were Tarun Vijay, the progressive face of Van Raji community Gagan Singh Rajwar (former MLA), Director Ritwik, CEO Education Pradeep Rawat, Basic Education Officer rajendra rawat and parents of the children.