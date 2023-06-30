Over 100 Principals of SGRR Public Schools participate in Annual Conference 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 June: The role of Principals is significant in making the school education more modern and enriched. In today’s scenario, the educationalists have to face new challenges everyday in modern education.

On school level, the role of the principal is very important. A Principal is the policy maker of a school. A school may achieve the highest in modern education by right thinking and right decisions. It is the responsibility of the principal to co-ordinate with the teachers and students thereby solving their problems, also to acquaint them with the revolutionary changes in school education in India and abroad. Eminent Educationalists shared ideas and exchanged knowledge on many such strategic points. The occasion was the Annual Conference of Principals of SGRR Public Schools . In the conference , more than 100 principals of SGRR Public Schools from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi participated. A new progressive vision was seen in the principals and they got exposure to develop their skills and to use them in various dimensions proving their productivity and making their school the best one.

On Tuesday, the Annual Conference of the Principals of SGRR Public Schools was organized at the auditorium of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The title of the conference was ‘Roles and Responsibilities of the Principal’. The programme was initiated by lamp lighting by Chief Guest Regional Director, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Dr Ranveer Singh. Then, Saraswati Vandana was sung by the students of SGRR Public School, Patel Nagar turning the atmosphere spiritual. Welcome Address was delivered by Vijay Nautiyal, Authorized Signatory Manager, Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission in which he welcomed the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and all the principals .

Chief Guest Dr Singh in his speech said that such a progressive model of education must be developed in schools that the students do not need to go for outside coaching. He praised the schools of SGRR Education Mission for becoming the modern centre of Quality Education. He urged the teachers and guardians to promote educational portals and educational channels to the children instead of mobile.

Guest of Honour and Vice President, S.G.R.R. Education Mission, Dr RP Dhyani said that the model of schools run under SGRR Education Mission is very much suited to its principals . The principal just like an efficient administrator must put his positive ideas into decisions and work for the welfare of the students.

Special Guest and Life Member, SGRR Education Mission, Veena Rawat said that the Chairman of SGRR Education Mission, Shri Mahant Devendra Dass Maharaj, is an ideal administrator and source of inspiration. This is the reason that SGRR Schools get the right direction and the principals are able to deliver their cent percent in school and students welfare.

Pratibha Atri, Principal, SGRR Public School said that the principals must possess unique impetus to motivate teachers, staff and students. AK Kandwal, Principal, SGRR Public School, Ghaziabad shared knowledge that how the students can be made from ordinary to better and then from better to best in results. He also shared knowledge on record-keeping and filing work of the schools .

Kavita Singh, Principal, SGRR Public School, Talab, shared knowledge on the adoption of New Education Policy (N.E.P.) in the schools .

Education Officer, SGRR Public School, Vinay Mohan Thapliyal, gave guidance on how to solve the problems of administration in schools .

Education Officer, SGRR Public School, Dr HS Sharma explained the Strategies to achieve good result both qualitatively and quantitatively.