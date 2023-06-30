Ritu Khanduri inaugurates branch of district cooperative bank in Kotdwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar , 28 Jun: Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, inaugurated the branch of District Cooperative Bank Ltd. Garhwal, located at Devi Road, Kotdwar Vidhan Sabha of district Pauri Garhwal.

During this, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, while congratulating the bank employees for the branch asked them to contribute to the development of the area.

She said that the importance of cooperative banks is special, they are an important step towards social development and strategic progress. Through the cooperative department and cooperative banks, we can promote economic organization in rural areas, strengthen financial inclusion and promote self-reliance by providing financial assistance to small entrepreneurs.

Bhushan said that one of the important goals of the government is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. They aim to bring complete financial inclusion and benefit of financial prosperity to all sections of people. For this, work is being done to strengthen cooperative institutions and strengthen their organizational and administrative capacity.

She said that the aim of cooperative banks should be to improve the economic condition of indigenous enterprises, farmers, small traders and people of social class and make them self-reliant.

District Cooperative Bank President, Narendra Rawat, enumerated the achievements of the bank , and talked about doing more work in rural areas and providing benefits of financial schemes to deserving people only.