Determination can override disability: Subodh Uniyal

State Efficiency Awards given to specially enabled persons

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Dec: Senior Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal participated in the State-level Efficiency Awards Ceremony organised today by the Social Welfare Department and the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities. During the programme, Uniyal felicitated employees and sportspersons with disabilities.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Subodh Uniyal asserted that people with disabilities continue to demonstrate through their work, commitment and indomitable spirit that disability can never limit a person’s abilities. He remarked that when determination is strong, courage unwavering and faith in one’s goal firm, any individual can overcome challenges and carve a distinct place in society.

Uniyal appreciated the commendable efforts of the Social Welfare Department and the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in organising the event. He observed that the institute’s continuous efforts to promote inclusion, sensitivity and equal opportunities in society are highly praiseworthy, and that such programmes significantly boost the morale of persons with disabilities.

MLA Savita Kapoor, along with several officials and dignitaries, was also present on the occasion.