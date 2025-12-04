Strong Safety Measures to be ensured for students in Schools

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Dec: In light of the recent incident of sexual exploitation and harassment of students in Chamoli district, strict measures have been taken to ensure the safety of students across all schools in the state. Acting on the instructions of the Departmental Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of the districts have been directed to implement strict monitoring and safety protocols at the district level to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. Additionally, a periodic review will also be conducted at the state level.

Director, Secondary Education, Dr Mukul Kumar Sati described the incident of sexual exploitation and harassment of students by guest teacher Yunus Ansari at Government Inter College, Gauna, Chamoli, as unfortunate and concerning. He stated that, under the directives of the Departmental Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, strict action is being taken in the matter. To prevent such incidents in the future, monitoring and safety protocols are being strictly enforced in schools.

He added that district and block-level officials have been directed to strictly monitor safety standards in schools and exercise special vigilance. All Chief Education Officers have been instructed to take concrete and effective steps to ensure student safety in schools within their respective districts. The implementation of these measures will be reviewed periodically at the state level.

Dr Sati further explained that in order to prevent disruption of teaching activities in secondary schools, the government has arranged for the appointment of guest teachers until the vacant posts of Assistant Teachers (LT) and Lecturers are filled through regular recruitment. Accordingly, guest teachers were appointed through the selection committees constituted in various districts and blocks.

He stated that Yunus Ansari was selected as Lecturer (Political Science) in August 2015 by the block-level selection committee in Chamoli district, and was posted at Government Inter College Irani, Dasholi. After a regular teacher was appointed in that school, the guest teacher was affected, following which he was posted at Government Inter College Gauna in February 2020.

Dr Sati added that, recently, serious complaints of sexual exploitation and harassment of students by Yunus Ansari came to light. Giving top priority to the safety and welfare of children, his guest teacher contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

He further clarified that at the time of appointment, Yunus Ansari had submitted his Permanent Residence Certificate, Patwari Area Certificate, and a valid OBC (Other Backward Class) certificate issued by the Uttarakhand Government. These documents are issued by other departments/authorities, and the education department, during the appointment/posting process, acts strictly according to the records presented.

“The safety of students in schools is the highest priority of the government. Clear instructions have been issued to departmental officials to strengthen safety arrangements in schools. All Chief Education Officers have been asked to conduct a comprehensive review of safety arrangements in every school and issue necessary directions to principals,” stated Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.