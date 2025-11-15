‘Devdhara’ celebrates 25 years of U’khand’s formation & 150 years of Patrician Brothers’ presence in India

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 14 Nov: St George’s College, Mussoorie, welcomed Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) as the Chief Guest at its special programme ‘Devdhara’, organised to celebrate 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand and 150 years of the Patrician Brothers’ service in India.

Accompanied by distinguished guests Meera Saklani, Chairperson, Nagar Palika Mussoorie, and Rahul Anand (IAS), Joint Magistrate, Mussoorie—the Governor received a warm and spirited welcome, led by the performance of the School Brass Band.

The programme commenced with the National Anthem, followed by a Prayer Service and a soulful presentation by the School Choir of “Oh Beautiful One, I Love You”. A potted plant was presented to the Governor as a gesture of appreciation. The dignitaries then proceeded to perform the Lighting of the Ceremonial Lamp, symbolising wisdom and enlightenment. This was followed by a floral tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The audience was introduced to the Chief Guest through an engaging presentation by Krishnam Grover, after which S Hazarika delivered an inspiring address marking Children’s Day. A nostalgic and informative video documentary showcased the ‘150-year legacy of the Patrician Brothers in India’.

One of the most captivating moments of the morning was a vibrant dance performance, celebrating ‘25 years of Uttarakhand’s foundation’, which received resounding applause. The school also recognised student excellence by presenting Certificates of Excellence to the Students of the Month for October.

In his address, the Governor encouraged students to nurture the virtue of gratitude, emphasising the need to build a society that cherishes thankfulness. He spoke passionately about the power of humility, applauding the leadership and commitment of the ‘55 Dragon Killers’, the student council body. He also congratulated the Brass Band and the Choir for their exceptional performances. Highlighting the demands of the 21st century, he urged students to become technologically adept and to uphold the values they imbibe at St George’s College.

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh commended the dedicated service of the Patrician Brothers, acknowledging the privilege of students to belong to such a revered institution. Referring to the School’s Motto, ‘Virtus et Labor’— Virtue and Hard Work — he reminded the young learners of the timeless relevance of character and diligence. With warmth and humour, he remarked that the Manorite Alumni Association (MAA) was indeed “a home one could always return to”.

The Principal, Brother Jeyaseelan S, delivered a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, expressing deep gratitude to the Governor for his presence, powerful message and profound simplicity. He extended his appreciation to the distinguished guests, as well as the staff and students whose dedication made ‘Devdhara’ a memorable success.

The event concluded with the Governor’s visit to the Archives, followed by a group photograph with the school faculty and finally, the solemn rendition of the National Anthem.

‘Devdhara’ was successfully organised under the guidance of Brother Jeyaseelan S (Principal), Brother Britto (Superior & Sports Secretary), Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal), Deepali Ballabh (Cultural Coordinator), Mark Gonsalves (Senior School Coordinator), Bhavnesh Negi and Praveen Gusain.