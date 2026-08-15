Devi Prasad Baloni takes charge as DFO, Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 12 Aug: Amidst the challenge of balancing development and the environment in Mussoorie, the Forest Department has found new leadership. Devi Prasad Baloni has assumed charge as the new Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Mussoorie Forest Division. Upon assuming office, he made his priorities clear. His clear message is that development is necessary in Mussoorie, but not at the expense of natural beauty, forest area, and the environment.

A farewell ceremony was also held in honour of outgoing DFO Amit Kumar on the occasion. Amit Kumar shared his experiences from his tenure and advised officers and employees to work within the rules. He stated that the Forest Department’s responsibility is not only to enforce government orders, but also to protect forests and natural resources.

DFO Devi Prasad Baloni, speaking to reporters, spoke most importantly about construction and development work. He clarified that work carried out in accordance with regulations in Mussoorie will not be unnecessarily stopped, but no work that circumvents the rules will be permitted. He stated that regulations and monitoring systems are in place at multiple levels regarding construction in the Mussoorie hills. Therefore, it will be essential to follow the prescribed permissions and procedures before any construction work. Where permission is required from a higher level, work will proceed only after obtaining permission.

Mussoorie is not a new area for Devi Prasad Baloni. He explained that he has previously served in Mussoorie twice, holding various positions in the Forest Department. Now, having assumed responsibility as DFO, he is already familiar with the conditions and challenges of Mussoorie. He stated that Mussoorie’s greatest strength lies in its natural beauty and forest wealth. Therefore, preserving these will be one of his primary responsibilities.

DFO Baloni stated that while development is taking place rapidly, the natural beauty should not be harmed in the blind pursuit of development. Mussoorie is identified by its forests, hills, and environment. If these are affected, the city’s core identity will also be affected. He stated that the Forest Department will work strictly in accordance with regulations on matters related to the environment and forest conservation. Necessary departmental support will be provided in development works and legitimate matters of public interest.

The new DFO also delivered a clear message regarding his work style. He stated that he is a public servant and has come to serve the people. He instructed officials to ensure that there is no unnecessary delay or negligence in carrying out public work as required by regulations. He stated that it is essential to strike a balance between public interest and the environment. Legitimate work will not be stopped simply because it relates to the Forest Department, but no work that harms the environment will be approved in the name of public interest.

Baloni added that the responsibility of protecting Mussoorie’s forests and environment does not lie solely with the Forest Department. Local people, public representatives, and other departments also play an important role. He stated that teamwork is essential for better results, and he hoped for everyone’s cooperation. He also instructed subordinate officers and employees to be accountable for their duties and work in accordance with the rules.

At the farewell ceremony, held alongside the assumption of charge ceremony, outgoing DFO Amit Kumar shared his experiences with departmental officers and employees. He stated that following rules is paramount while working in the Forest Department. He emphasized that every employee must understand their responsibility to protect forests and conserve natural resources.

New DFO Devi Prasad Baloni extended his best wishes to Amit Kumar and wished him a bright future.