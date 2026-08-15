Graphic Era to shift from Clement Town 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Most of Graphic Era’s courses will be shifted to Chakrata Road. The top management of Graphic Era has taken this decision in view of the increasing congestion and encroachments in Clement Town. The process will begin in October.

Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said today that a plan has now been made to operate the Graphic Era campus in Clement Town as a residential campus. Only students staying in the hostels will be accommodated at this campus. Various university courses will be shifted near the Medical College. Steps are being taken to establish classrooms, laboratories, libraries, various hostels and other facilities there for all students who live outside the university campus.

Dr Ghanshala said that the first phase of shifting the classes will begin in October. The shifting from Clement Town will be completed within two years. First, courses related to nursing, pharmacy, paramedical studies and other such programmes will be shifted near the Medical College. Due to the narrowing of roads caused by encroachments and the significant increase in commercial activities in the residential area, it is no longer easy to operate the institution in Clement Town.

It is worth noting that encroachments and commercial activities have caused considerable inconvenience to Army and Air Force vehicles, tourists and people travelling to and from the university. Senior Army officials have also made several requests at the higher level in this regard. A committee comprising the district administration, police, authorities, municipal corporation and other departments had also been constituted at the district level, but no action was taken thereafter.